No saint or yogi can ever be a slave to power: Yogi Adityanath

During the 425th incarnation ceremony at Baba Keenaram’s birthplace, Baba Keenaram Matt in Ramgarh, Chandauli, on Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “No saint or yogi can ever be a slave to power. Instead, they inspire society to follow in their footsteps. This is what Baba Keenaram achieved through divine meditation after his birth 425 years ago.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI)

The CM highlighted Baba Keenaram’s legacy, noting that his stories are filled with miracles.

He recounted how Baba Keenaram had even reprimanded and driven away the then-ruler Shah Jahan, performing numerous acts for the welfare of society.

Also Read | Impossible now made possible in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

“The result of Baba Keenaram’s divine sadhana is evident today. The Kreen Kund, established in Kashi, is a testament to uniting all of India’s sadhana methods,” Yogi Adityanath remarked.

The CM further emphasised that India fell into slavery because foreign invaders succeeded in dividing society. “A saint unites the entire society and inspires them to follow his path. The achievements and spiritual practices of saints and sannyasis are always rooted in national interest, social interest, and human welfare,” he added.

CM, while paying obeisance to Baba Keenaram, said, “My program was in Sonbhadra, but due to his grace, I had the privilege of coming here. Baba Keenaram was a divine personality from birth, born into a well-off family. He achieved siddhi through sadhana, but Baba used his spiritual accomplishments for the welfare of the nation and the people. On one hand, he worked to unite Dalits, tribals, and various sections of society. He awakened the spirit of a discrimination-free society, which was possible only through a saint, Aghoracharya, or Yogi.”

Also Read | SP is a party with red caps but black deeds: Yogi

Yogi further mentioned that Baba Keenaram established the Kreem Kund in Kashi, combining all the sadhana methods of India. “The proof of his power and purity is evident before us,” he added. The CM also said, “When the medical college was being built in Chandauli, our MLA and MP proposed that something should be named after Baba. I suggested that the medical college would be a fitting tribute. It is our good fortune that the medical college, named after revered Baba, will now serve as a medium for the best health and well-being of the people.”