No significant symptoms in 80% of Covid cases, says ACS

LUCKNOW “In 80% of Covid cases, no significant symptoms are being seen, so we should assume that anyone we are meeting can be infected. We should take precaution and avoid crowds,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, at a press conference on Monday.

He said opt for hospital if you cannot manage good care in home isolation and use food/items that boost immunity such as neem leaves, etc. “If we get infected, we should stay at home if we have adequate facility and health condition allows. Else, we should get ourselves admitted to hospital,” he added.

“Elderly and children need special care and they should not go out unnecessarily,” said Prasad.

Across UP, 31718683 homes have been surveyed, covering 15.38 crore people, he said.