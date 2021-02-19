No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices
PUNE The next time you visit the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sangamwadi make sure you are wearing a helmet, as the RTO has made it mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to follow traffic rules or face action.
Also, in coordination with the Pune district traffic safety committee, the helmet rule will be implemented at all the government offices soon, said, officials.
“In our Motor Vehicle Act it is mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear a helmet, and if anyone is found violating this rule they will be penalised . The same rule we are implementing in the RTO premises,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.
“Soon we would be implementing this rule across the city and in government offices too. Through the Pune district traffic safety committee we have submitted a proposal and all the government offices are part of the committee. Once it is approved it will be implemented,” he said.
”Any applicant coming to RTO to obtain a learning or permanent license for a two-wheeler should wear a helmet. The rule is for their own safety. Also, in the new Motor Vehicle Act penalties for this violation would be charged multiple times, so to create awareness amongst the public we have undertaken this initiative,” he said.
Two RTO inspectors have been appointed on duty inside the Sangamwadi RTO premises, to penalise the violators. Those people coming without a helmet at the RTO are first told the importance of wearing a helmet for their safety and then told to pay a fine of ₹1,000.
