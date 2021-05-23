“No-exam” option for HSC students on the table for state education minister

PUNE Maharashtra’s education minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Sunday, hinted that a “no –examination” route will be explored for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Class 12 students. This exam was earlier postponed due to the surge in Covid cases. It is now likely that the education minister is considering the no-exam option for the 1.3 million students who were to appear for the exam this year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had cancelled the Class 10, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, giving relief to 1.6 million students across Maharashtra. However, no decision has been taken on the Class 12 students yet.

On Sunday, during a national-level online meeting with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Class 12 examination, Gaikwad emphasised that the Central Government should actively examine the “no examination” option for Class 12 CBSE students.

She said that keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation and the projection that children are vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus, this option should be examined.

“Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students and parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic,” said Gaikwad.

During a press interaction on Sunday, Gaikwad further added that since most professional courses hold entrance exams for admissions, many experts are of the view that it is possible to evaluate the performance of a Class 12 student based on a retroactive assessment model.

“Students have been studying in Class 12 for over 14 months. Personally, I believe that we should remove the uncertainty regarding exams and take a decision that is in the student’s interest. Our focus should now be on evolving a uniform assessment policy, vaccination of all teachers and eligible students, and safe resumption of schools and colleges in the next academic year,” said Gaikwad.

Sampada Waghmare, a student of Class 12, said that it will be a welcome decision if the examinations are cancelled.

“Students have been under immense stress due to the uncertainty around the Class 12 exams. If the decision to cancel the exam is taken it will be a relief. The final decision should be taken soon without any delay,” said Waghmare.

Education expert and former chairman of the state education board, Vasant Kalpande, said that offline examinations should be taken for Class 12 students.

“We understand that this is an unprecedented situation. And so the board has to postpone the examination. There will come a time when cases will reduce. During that time, the offline examination should be taken. This evaluation is important for students and their careers,” Kalpande said.

He further added that students this year faced a big challenge.

“Students have studied online and various internal assessments have been taken through assignments and project work. All these are a part of the complete assessment. At many online examinations, we have seen that students used unfair means and passed. In order to keep the assessment fair and unbiased in the state, offline examinations are the only solution,” said Kalpande.

Gaikwad said that a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be held in the next few days.

“A decision about the Class 12 examinations will be taken soon. We are arranging a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the decision will be taken,” said Gaikwad.