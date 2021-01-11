Noida begins preparation for chief minister’s visit
NOIDA: The Noida authority has started preparations for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit scheduled for January 25 at Noida Shilp Haat. The CM is likely to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs800 crore in the city.
The state government is celebrating the state’s foundation day on January 25 across the state. The government has scheduled celebrations on January 24 in Lucknow and an event for January 25 is planned in Noida, where the CM will address a small gathering in sector 33A.
“We are finalising the exact number of projects which will be dedicated for public use and those, whose foundation stone will be laid,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.
Projects which will be inaugurated include an underground parking in Film City in Sector 16A, and one in Sector 3, a parking in Sector 1, shooting range in Noida Stadium, Noida Expressway resurfacing work, open amphitheatre in Sector 18 and indoor sports complex, among others.
“We will finalise the details before the event so that the CM can announce these from the stage,” said Maheshwari.
UP industry minister Satish Mahana has also decided to review all ongoing projects on January 13 in Lucknow before the CM’s visit to Noida. Mahana has called top officials of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority to Lucknow to review the projects.
Maheshwari has directed all departments to gear up for the CM’s event. The work on all ongoing projects has been expedited. Apart from this, the authority has started cleaning Sector 33A and areas around it on war footing ahead of the function.
