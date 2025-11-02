Noida: Man, aide kill wife’s co-worker over suspicion of affair

Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly killing a 36-year-old man in Phase-3 on Friday over his “relationship” with one of the suspects’ wife, police said. The knife used in the crime was also seized. The accused duo. (HT)

The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar , a resident of a village in Hathras, and his friend Umesh, a resident of Nanglipur village. The suspects, who are in their early 40s, had fled after the murder and were nabbed on Saturday from the green belt area near Garhi roundabout in Sector 66. The victim was identified as Rahul, said police.

According to police, the incident took place at a rented house in Garhi Chaukhandi village, within the jurisdiction of Phase-3 police station. Amit lived there with his wife and children. Rahul worked at the same factory as Amit’s wife, and stayed nearby.

A probe revealed that on Friday night, a heated argument broke out between Amit and Rahul, following which Amit and Umesh allegedly attacked Rahul with a knife. Rahul was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shakti Mohan Awasthi, DCP (Central Noida), said: “The suspects confessed to the killing. Amit suspected that his wife was having an affair with Rahul. So he planned and executed the murder and fled with Umesh. Both the suspects have been sent to judicial custody.”

An FIR was registered at Phase-3 police station under sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.