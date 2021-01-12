Noida: Man found dead in Botanical Garden metro station washroom
Noida: A 30-year-old man was found dead inside the washroom at the Botanical Garden metro station on Tuesday morning. The body was sent for an autopsy and a probe is underway, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Radhey Chauhan, a resident of Noida’s sector 12-22. Police officials said that the man had probably died during the night. The discovery of a body had created a stir at the station in the morning, the police said, adding that his family has been informed.
“He had separated from his wife nearly four years ago and his daughter was living with his sister in Sikandrabad. His parents had passed away a few years ago,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.
The officials said that the victim had a head injury. “The injury on his head is the only one on his body, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the autopsy,” said the DCP.
The police officials said that prima facie it appeared to be a murder and a case was being registered at the sector 39 police station.
The police have launched a probe into the matter. A senior police official said that the deceased’s wife is being questioned and there are a few angles, including debts and personal enmity, that are being looked at.
Chauhan was not employed and was an alcoholic which had led to his separation from his wife, said the police.
