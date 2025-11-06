Noida police save seven cybercrime victims who lost ₹2 crore in fraud across India

Noida: In a major intervention, Noida Police has saved seven cybercrime victims across India who had fallen prey to a cyber fraud, and transferred around ₹2 crore until the police informed them about the scam, officers said on Wednesday. The victims were robbed in a share market fraud (File photo)

“We had been working to trace the fraud for the past one month. A team was formed, and in the last four days of extensive investigation in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), we saved the victims from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Cybercrime Branch.

“The victims were traced with the help of the crimes reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP),” added Goyal.

An official involved in the investigation, requesting anonymity, said: “The bank accounts which were already flagged on the NCRP portal by police from different states in cybercrime cases were monitored, and it was found that people with different bank account numbers were still transferring money into these flagged accounts.”

With the help of banks, the details of the victims were sought and they were contacted and alerted. “Some of them were not convinced that they had become victims of cybercrime. We coordinated with our counterparts in different state police departments and sent them personally to the victims’ homes to inform them about the fraud,” said Goyal.

The Noida Police said, “A man from Uttar Pradesh had transferred ₹14 lakh to fraudsters and another from Tamil Nadu ₹40 lakh.”

Police said the Uttar Pradesh resident was not convinced that he had been scammed, and requested the Noida Police to meet him in person. They added that Due to the language barrier, the process to make victims aware of the fraud took time and effort.

“All the seven victims lost around ₹2 crore in a share market fraud. Our team will continue these exercises to save more people in the future,” said Goyal, adding that now the victims are reporting the case to their local police station.