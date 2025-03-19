Not another round, says churches, oppn as Mizoram govt loosens prohibition law

Prohibition of liquor in the northeastern state of Mizoram has been a divisive issue for long, creating hard rifts in state politics, churches, within families and within Christian institutions.

Mizoram has been a dry state for most of its history since it became a Union Territory after separating from Assam in 1972. The debate on prohibition resurfaced after the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) recently amended the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act of 2019, allowing local fruit produce to be brewed into wine and beer.

The amendment will allow the processing of wine and beer from locally harvested fruits such as grapes, dragon fruit, guava, amla, and banana while maintaining the ban on importing beer, liquor, and wine from outside the state.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed during the assembly session on March 10 in the absence of opposition MLAs who walked out of the House in protest, saying they favoured a complete liquor ban. The heated debate that began within the walls of the Mizoram state assembly has now triggered highly-charged discussions at homes and at street corners.

The ZPM, expectedly, lauded the amendment as a move to add value to the state’s agricultural and horticultural produce, emphasising that the change in liquor policy was solely for the benefit of farmers. “The 2019 liquor ban act has been reinforced so that Mizoram remains a dry state. The act will have stricter rules and proper punishment codes for offenders; however, small changes were made for the benefit of farmers,” excise and narcotics department (E&ND) minister Lalnghinglova Hmar told HT.

Backed by the state’s influential churches, Mizoram first implemented prohibition in 1997 with the Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1995. This was later repealed in 2014, only to be reinstated with the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, as part of the Mizo National Front’s (MNF) pre-poll promise.

Churches in Mizoram have remained staunch supporters of prohibition. According to Hmar, the idea of legalising Mizo traditional rice beers—Zufang and Zupui—had to be omitted from the act due to opposition from churches. Before Christianity spread in Mizoram in the 1890s, alcohol, specifically rice beer, was an integral part of Mizo culture and social life for centuries. It was not only part of traditional rituals and ceremonies but also a regular dietary component; it was common for men and women of all ages to consume rice beer.

A conglomerate of churches in Mizoram—the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC)—said they oppose any amendment to the liquor prohibition law and continue to support a total ban on liquor. The most influential factor associated with Mizoram’s “dry” status is its religious composition, specifically the influence of evangelical churches. The character of Mizoram’s contemporary prohibition appears to be driven largely by religious convictions. “We have sent a letter to the chief minister on March 3, 2025, stating that we support total prohibition in the state, and we still stand by that statement,” said Rev. R. Lalrinsanga, secretary of MKHC.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Mizoram are accusing the ruling ZPM government of defying the churches’ belief that liquor is a social evil that must be banned. The MNF has reiterated its stance that alcohol is a root cause of social degeneration and continues to call for prohibition. The party has accused the ZPM government of attempting to amass revenue through liquor sales. “The amendment is a part of ZPM’s plan to legalize alcohol in the state in their attempt to garner revenue from it,” said Lalchhandama Ralte, MNF legislator and leader of the opposition.

In contrast, lesser-known political parties like the Mizoram chapter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Mizo People’s Conference (MPC) and some social activists are in favour of lifting the liquor ban entirely. They point towards the easy availability of illegal liquor despite the ban.

“Despite the ban, different kinds of Indian-made foreign liquors are available on the streets of Aizawl. We have to accept that liquor prohibition has failed. The beneficiaries of this Act are the illicit alcohol businesses, which have boomed. It has become the shortest route up the economic ladder, which has adversely affected the socio-economy of the state,” said PC Vanlalruata, president of MPC.

Statistics support Vanlalruata’s claim. According to the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department, since the re-implementation of the total liquor ban in 2019, authorities have seized 2.43 lakh litres of country-made liquor, over 10 million litres of fermented rice, and over 80,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, leading to more than 19,000 arrests.

However, prohibition is widely seen as a political agenda among Mizoram’s political parties. Political analysts in the state have directly attributed the 2014 legalisation of liquor sales by the Congress party to the end of their 10-year rule.

Lalhruaitluanga Bawitlung, Congress general secretary, acknowledged this could have been an important reason for the party’s defeat. “In Mizoram, going against the will of the churches is like digging one’s own grave. Lifting the liquor ban was a major factor that led to our downfall. On the eve of the 2018 elections, all the churches in Mizoram were against us. Out of the 34 seats we won in the 2013 election, we could only retain five assembly seats. Our present party president even apologised to the people of Mizoram for lifting the liquor ban,” he said.

The issue of liquor prohibition and its impact on Mizoram’s political landscape is also felt by individuals. Faith-based motivational speaker, Chicco Hmar, highlighted the need to separate the churches’ perspective from the practical implications of prohibition. “Addressing this ambivalence and hypocrisy surrounding the liquor ban requires open and non-judgmental discussions in society. Churches advise the government, but it’s up to the government to make decisions,” said Hmar.

“We have been on the receiving end of the prohibition law. Issues related to liquor have become a major lobbying tool for politicians to lure voters. Ban or no ban, we usually bear the brunt,” said Peter Zohmingthanga, spokesperson of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department.

Despite the challenges, minister Hmar remains optimistic that after new rules and regulations are implemented, public perception may change. “Since the primary objective of the amendment is to enhance the value of Mizoram’s agricultural and horticultural produce, we expect significant growth in these sectors. We are open to making changes or enhancements,” said Lalnghinglova Hmar.