Now Allahabad University’s ‘Save Ganga Volunteers’ to protect the Ganga

: A team of faculty members from Allahabad University (AU), having expertise in diverse fields, have formed ‘Save Ganga Volunteers’ group to protect the river from pollution and rejuvenate its banks through community participation.

Acting on the directives of the VC Prof Sangita Srivastava, who issued orders in this regard on the directives of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti, AU authorities have formed a special team headed by Prof IR Siddiqui of the department of Chemistry, said AU officials.

The five-member committee constituted by the AU’s Registrar Prof NK Shukla includes Prof IR Siddiqui (chairman), Prof AR Siddiqui head of the department of Geography, Manoj Singh of material science department, Priya Kesari of the department of Home Science and Richa Mishra of JK Institute.

The committee would keep a tab on the Ganga waters and its banks besides undertaking an extensive survey of the riverbanks to identify potential dangers. The aim is to protect the national river and help plug major sources of pollution endangering the river, they added.

The committee will work in collaboration with experts of IIT-Kanpur, the officials explained.

“Ganga is not just a river for us but a flow of civilizations and cultures. Thus, efforts should be made to make Ganga pollution-free and ensure the continuity of its stream. For this, we would monitor the river, survey all the villages along the river, geotag the drains falling in the river and most-importantly involve the community living on its bank for protecting the river”, said Prof AR Siddiqui, head of the department of Geography and a member of the panel.

Community support, including that of students and teachers of college and schools located in the villages along the river, would be roped in because routine life of the village revolves around the river and once, they are made aware about the need of preserving the river, half of the battle is won, he added.

Support of NCC cadets and volunteers of NSS would be taken in associating the village residents, students, women and gram panchayats, said Prof Siddiqui.

Prof AR Siddiqui further said that a survey will be conducted along the Ganga, in the stretch between Kaushambi and Prayagraj, identify the polluting spots and then efforts would be made to stop the same. Along with this, community outreach programmes would be organised so that massive campaign for protecting the river could be initiated, he added.