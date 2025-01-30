Nuh woman’s murder: Husband shot her dead, reveal cops; 2 held

Gurugram: A day after the murder of a 25-year-old woman during an alleged rape bid in Nuh, police said that it was her husband who had murdered her with the help of an accomplice. They added that the man had planned the entire incident to kill his wife since he suspected her of infidelity. Nuh superintendent of police, Vijay Partap Singh, said that it was Inayat who had purchased a country-made weapon from Shakir which he used to kill his wife. (HT PHOTO)

Investigators said that the husband, Mohammad Inayat, 28, was arrested following interrogation at the Bicchore police station late on Tuesday night, where he had been taken from his home in Hajipur Gauheta earlier on Tuesday evening.

The murder took place at about 1.10am on Tuesday when the couple was in their field. Soon after the incident, Inayat had got a murder case registered claiming that four suspects had stolen his mobile phone and ₹3,000 and had attempted to rape his wife which she resisted following which they shot her dead and escaped.

According to the police, Inayat was questioned for more than 15 hours as they suspected foul play and he finally confessed that he had killed his wife Sunnati. The couple had four children, they said.

Later, his accomplice identified as Mohammad Shakir, a wanted criminal in Nuh, was also arrested after a gunfight with crime branch personnel on the Punhana-Jurhera road on Wednesday morning. Shakir sustained a bullet injury in his right leg while a crime branch inspector Sandeep Mor sustained a bullet injury on his right palm in the encounter. The suspect had allegedly opened fire in an attempt to flee, police said.

They added that 12 criminal cases including that of loot were registered against him at various police stations in Nuh. A country-made pistol and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him.

Nuh superintendent of police, Vijay Partap Singh, said that it was Inayat who had purchased a country-made weapon from Shakir which he used to kill his wife.

“Using the same weapon, he shot her in the back of her head from point blank range when she was working with him in the field. Later, he cooked up a story of robbery and attempted rape,” he said.

“Inayat suspected that his wife was involved with another man and they quarrelled frequently. It was the root cause of her murder which Inayat had been planning for several weeks,” he said.

Investigators said that the murder weapon, an empty cartridge and a mobile phone about which Inayat had told the police earlier, was recovered.