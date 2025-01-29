Nuh woman shot dead for resisting rape

Gurugram:A 25-year-old woman was shot dead in a village in Nuh, Haryana after she resisted a rape attempt, police officers aware of the case said. A 25-year-old woman was shot dead in a village in Nuh, Haryana after she resisted a rape attempt, police officers said. (FILE PHOTO)

Investigators said the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when the deceased and her husband — both farmers — were in their field when they were approached by four masked men. Police, quoting the husband’s complaint, said two of the men were armed with a pistol, and demanded that the couple hand over their valuables.

The station house officer of the police station in question said that the couple only had a few thousand rupees and a mobile phone, and upset at their haul, one of the robbers attempted to rape the woman. Resisting the rape attempt, the SHO said, the woman kicked the man.

“The suspect lost balance and fell. Out of anger, he then shot the woman at point blank range, resulting in her instant death,” the SHO said.

The husband managed to break free from the robbers and ran towards the village, raising an.

“Villagers alerted the police control room soon after which investigators and forensic experts along with sniffer dogs reached the spot,” he said, adding the identity of the suspects were yet to be ascertained.

On the complaint of the deceased’s husband, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 103(1) (murder), said police.