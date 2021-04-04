October-like high: UP reports 31 deaths, 4164 new Covid cases

LUCKNOW: Death among Covid patients in Uttar Pradesh touched October 2020 like high as the state reported 31 fresh fatalities on Sunday, a 121% rise in just 24 hours and the highest death toll in one day this year. The state’s covid case-load reached 625923 with 4164 new cases while death toll reached 8881.

Death tally was last reported to be above 30 on October 15, 2020 when 36 fresh fatalities were reported in one day. But gradually they came down and on February 27, there was no death for the first time this year.

Lucknow reported maximum 8 deaths, Kanpur 3, Prayagraj 4, Varanasi 2, Ghazipur 2, Rae Bareli 2 and Gorakhpur, Agra, Barabanki, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Etawah, Sitapur, Farrukhabad and Bahraich one each, according to the state health department data.

A health department officer said to check fatality, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the officers to monitor the condition of the patients in home isolation regularly and said they should be immediately admitted to hospital if they became critical. The rapid response team should collect regular feedback from the patients. The officers should also ensure adequate beds, ventilators and oxygen in the Covid hospitals, he said.

Fresh cases went up by 26% while active cases increased by 19% in 24 hours in the state.

“Of the total active cases, 10665 are in home isolation and 434 in private hospitals, while remaining are admitted to government covid facilities,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference on Sunday. Till now, 601440 patients had been discharged after recovery, he said.

Prasad said that people coming from states such as Kerala and Maharashtra would go through screening and sampling. “The gram nigrani samitis and mohalla nigrani samitis have been asked to monitor movement of people in their respective areas and ensure those coming are tested,” said Prasad.