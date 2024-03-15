Odisha: Congress promises 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance in manifesto

The state unit of Congress in Odisha on Friday released its election manifesto promising a pension of ₹ ₹2,000 a month for farmers, 200 units of electricity free for domestic consumers and unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month. The party also promised to provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of ₹ 2,000. (Representative file photo)

The development comes a day before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and some state assembly polling dates.

Releasing the manifesto, party’s state in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the party will provide bonus along with MSP (minimum support price) of ₹3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Similarly, the agriculture loan of farmers will be waived off. The party also promised to waive loans of women self help groups (SHGs) and provide LPG cylinder to every family at ₹500.

In its manifesto, the Congress also guaranteed to provide free health services to both government employees and other people up to ₹15 lakh.

The Congress in its manifesto guaranteed free healthcare services of up to ₹25 lakh in government and private hospitals for both government employees and other citizens.

The manifesto included a promise of 27 percent reservation for backward classes in educational institutions and service sector.