 Odisha: Congress promises ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance in manifesto - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Congress promises 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance in manifesto

Odisha: Congress promises 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance in manifesto

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 15, 2024 04:32 PM IST

Releasing the manifesto, party’s state in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the party will provide bonus along with MSP of ₹3,000 per quintal of paddy

The state unit of Congress in Odisha on Friday released its election manifesto promising a pension of 2,000 a month for farmers, 200 units of electricity free for domestic consumers and unemployment allowance of 3,000 per month.

The party also promised to provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000. (Representative file photo)
The party also promised to provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of 2,000. (Representative file photo)

The development comes a day before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and some state assembly polling dates.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Releasing the manifesto, party’s state in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the party will provide bonus along with MSP (minimum support price) of 3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Also Read: Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha election schedule tomorrow

Similarly, the agriculture loan of farmers will be waived off. The party also promised to waive loans of women self help groups (SHGs) and provide LPG cylinder to every family at 500.

In its manifesto, the Congress also guaranteed to provide free health services to both government employees and other people up to 15 lakh.

Apart from this, the party also promised to provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of 2,000.

The Congress in its manifesto guaranteed free healthcare services of up to 25 lakh in government and private hospitals for both government employees and other citizens.

The manifesto included a promise of 27 percent reservation for backward classes in educational institutions and service sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On