Odisha govt forms panel to probe deaths in govt medical college after ‘wrong injection’

The Odisha government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the death of six people who died after being administered the “wrong injection” at a government medical college-cum hospital in Koraput district, officials said. Five patients passed away in quick succession on Tuesday night during treatment in ICU and surgery ward. (Representative file photo)

In Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district, five patients suffering from different ailments - cancer and liver disease - passed away in quick succession on Tuesday night during treatment in ICU and surgery ward.

The deceased included a cancer patient, an accident victim, and three individuals who were admitted following a stabbing incident. On Wednesday morning, one more patient passed away.

“We admitted the patient on Tuesday afternoon for treatment. After the operation, the hospital authorities told us that the patient would be kept in the ICU for intensive care. Our patient, who was recovering till then, died after the nurse administered a wrong injection,” alleged a relative of Bhagaban Parija, one of the deceased.

Santosh Mishra, director medical education and training, said a five-member team has been formed to probe into the allegations of “wrong injection”.

“Though medical negligence has not been established so far, the team would find out whether there were any adverse complications due to the administration of the injection,” he said.

According to people aware of the developments in the hospital, patients were given a Norepinephrine injection to arrest falling blood pressure.

Koraput medical college superintendent Susant Sahu said four patients died in the surgery ICU and another in the surgery ward.

“One among the ICU patients was suffering from cervical cancer and was in the fourth stage. Three others had severe abdomen injuries because of stabbing, and one had serious liver issues. Another patient had severe head injuries because of a road accident. There is nothing unusual in these deaths,” said Dr Sahu.