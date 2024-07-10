Odisha govt hikes minimum wages of workers, BJD calls it rehash of notification

The Odisha government led by chief minister Mohan Majhi in its second Cabinet meeting on Wednesday announced a hike in the daily minimum wages of workers in various categories, but the decision triggered a controversy with Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleging that the new government is merely rehashing an old notification. Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi. (File)

The government announced that the minimum wage has been increased from ₹352 to ₹450 for unskilled workers, from ₹352 to ₹500 for semi-skilled workers, and from ₹500 to ₹600 for highly skilled workers.

However, BJD leaders said the Cabinet decision is just repetition of the notification of the state labour department published in March this year. Senior BJD leader Subas Singh said that the previous Naveen Patnaik government had increased the minimum wage rates in March by over ₹100 in several categories and it was duly notified by the labour department.

“The BJP government probably does not know that the decision of wage hike has already been operational. The government probably wants to distract people of Odisha from the mismanagement of the Rath Yatra this year. This is ridiculous,” said Singh.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday announced ₹200 crore for Odia Asmita and promotion and preservation of culture, art and heritage. The government would build an Odia Asmita Bhawan, palm leaf manuscript museum, Odia translation academy, and a Paika Rebellion Memorial, e-library and Odia chair at national and international universities. Similarly, efforts will be taken for international status for Bali Yatra and financial assistance for training in Odissi music and dance.

The state Cabinet also approved inclusion of 6 lakh farmers of the state under the PM KISAN scheme. All the farmers who were deprived to get benefits under KALIA scheme will be included under the PM KISAN Yojana. This apart, the state government approved a proposal for appointment of over 18,000 junior teachers at primary and upper primary schools under School and Mass Education Department.