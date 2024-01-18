Odisha: Labourers allegedly mowed down by truck while asleep, 4 killed

Four labourers from Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death and one more was seriously injured after they were allegedly mowed down by a borewell truck in Bargarh district in western Odisha on Thursday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that five labourers, who were engaged in rigging a borewell in Birjam village, were asleep under a pipe-laden truck when the truck driver reversed the vehicle.

Before the labourers could escape, they were mowed down, and three were killed on the spot, said police.

Of the two injured, who were admitted to the hospital, one succumbed to his injuries, and another is critical, police said.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons.

Melchhamunda police said they have launched an investigation into the matter. The contractor is being interrogated.