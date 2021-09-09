Odisha man, who tried to kill himself alleging medical negligence, dies

A 34-year-old man, who attempted to kill himself by consuming poison after slitting his wrist in front of the Odisha assembly building to highlight allegedly negligent treatment at a government medical college, died on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the man consumed poison and slit his wrist before the assembly building to highlight the alleged negligence in treatment by doctors at Odisha’s biggest state-run hospital, SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The 34-year-old was first taken to Bhubaneswar’s Capital Hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Umashankar Dash.

The man met with a road accident in March last year. He alleged that though he had a Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) card which allowed him treatment in private hospitals up to ₹5 lakh, he could not get any help as the hospital authorities wanted written consent from government officials.

He also went to private hospitals with his Biju Swasthya Kalyan Scheme (BSKY) card which entitled him to treatment upto a maximum limit of ₹5 lakh, but was asked to get permission from government officials.

The man said his mother too had written to the state government over his treatment, but did not get any help. “Finding no other option, I decided to kill myself,” he said. “I was harassed at SCB Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment and the doctors did not provide me with medicines. I was deliberately discharged,” he alleged, soon after he consumed poison before the assembly building on Wednesday.

The man had sustained serious injuries on his left leg on March 22 last year after his two-wheeler collided with a truck. He was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he underwent a surgery the next day. Later, he underwent another operation on June 19, 2020. However, the doctors allegedly discharged him from the hospital on July 15 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

When he could not walk after his discharge from the hospital, his family members admitted him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. “The doctors at the private hospital told me that the surgery at the government medical college was faulty,” the man said.

He then wrote to chief minister requesting him for assistance towards his treatment.

The emergency officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital Dr Bhubananda Maharana, however, said the treatment at the hospital was done as per set procedure. “There was no negligence in his treatment,” he said.

After the incident, Kujang BDO Amiya Kumar Panda rushed to his house and met his family members. He gave ₹1 lakh compensation to his family members.

“When he was alive, no one helped him. Now after his death the government woke up from sleep. The government killed my son,” alleged the dead man’s father.

Last month, Odisha launched the BSKY smart card scheme, a new version of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Scheme that was first launched in August 2018 to lessen out of pocket (OOP) expenses. The scheme is convergence of erstwhile Rastriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana and Odisha State Treatment Fund. Under the scheme the beneficiaries don’t have to pay any premium. They are given identity cards through which they can get treatment in empanelled private hospitals.

On Thursday, the issue rocked the state with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers led by ex-minister Bibhu Tarai staging a road blockade on Cuttack-Paradip road demanding ₹20 lakh compensation for the kin of deceased and a government job for his wife. State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said the government should have listened to the grievances of the man.