Odisha: Medha Patkar, IRS officer detained over planned protest against bauxite mining

Environment activist Medha Patkar was detained along with over 20 others by the Rayagada administration shortly after she arrived in the Odisha district on Thursday to participate in a public meeting in protest against the proposed bauxite mining by Vedanta Limited. Environment activist Medha Patkar. (PTI File Photo)

Officials barred her from reaching the place along with 24 others, including activist Prafulla Samantra and IRS officer Sunanda Jhodia, citing that her presence at the protest at Sunger Hatapada village, organised by anti-mining forum ‘Maa Mati Mali Surakshya Mancha’, could create a law-and-order situation.

Rayagada district collector Parul Patawari’s order, dated June 4, said there is a reasonable apprehension the movement and the presence of Patkar and other activists may lead to deterioration of law and order, disturb public peace and hinder smooth conduct of administrative affairs and development processes in the district.

“Therefore in exercise of the powers conferred under Sec 163(3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhya Sanhita,2023, Collector hereby issues prohibiting order restricting the above named individuals from entering or remaining present in Rayagada district for a period of two months from the date of issue of this order & participating in or instigating any form of protest, Dharana or unlawful assemblies within the said area. Any violation of this order shall be liable for action as per the law,” the order stated.

After she was detained at the Rayagada railway station by police, Patkar was swiftly sent to Berhampur from where she travelled to Bhubaneswar.

“When I got off the train, the police stopped me at the station. I sat there and they asked me to wait in the VIP lounge, but I refused. I was supposed to go to the house of the person who came to receive me and then attend the programme. But the police did not allow it and showed me an order from the Collector listing 20 to 25 names of people who were barred from entering Rayagada district. They accused me of coming here to ‘instigate’ people,” she said.

The meeting at Sunger, where Patkar was scheduled to speak, was planned in protest against bauxite mining at hills that straddle Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

In March 2023, the Odisha government issued a 50-year mining lease for a proposed bauxite mining project in the Sijimali hills, with the mines extending over an area of 1,549 hectares. After facing setbacks in its plans to mine at the Niyamgiri hills, Vedanta’s interest shifted to the Sijimali. The mines have an estimated bauxite reserve of 311 million tonnes. The Sijimali mining project is likely to displace 100 families from 18 villages in the two districts, activists claim.

Vedanta has applied for the mandatory Environment Clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Forest Clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. In October 2023, two public hearings in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts for environmental clearance ended amid much protests.

Protesting the detention of Patkar, former state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik called it unfortunate.

“It is an assault on the very spirit of democracy. People who believe in democratic values should reflect seriously on this. Who are the architects behind this decision? In whose interest such a decision has been taken,” Patnaik asked.