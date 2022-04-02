Odisha rape survivor beaten in kangaroo court for approaching police; 8 arrested
BHUBANESWAR: Eight people including five women were arrested in Odisha’s Nayagarh district after a minor girl was tried in a kangaroo court and beaten for hours after she lodged a rape complaint against a 21-year-old man of the village, police said.
Police said the family members of a Std X girl student in a village under Ranpur police station of Nayagarh district on Wednesday lodged an FIR alleging that the accused man had raped the girl 3 months ago. The family alleged that after the incident, a meeting was called by the villagers to sort out the issue and the girl’s family was advised not to lodge an FIR at the local police station.
When the family of the girl lodged an FIR with Ranpur police on Wednesday seeking justice, the family members of the accused took hold of the girl and tied her to an electric pole before she was beaten up for daring to lodge the complaint, police added.
The victim’s family then lodged another complaint against 11 people including the rape accused after which the police arrested 8 persons including 5 women. Inspector of Ranpur police station, Jyoti Prakash Parida said a case was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (utter obscene words in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections 3(2)(v), 3(a), 3(1)(r)(s) of Pocso Act and SC /ST Act.
Kangaroo courts have become a nuisance in Nayagarh district over the years. In November last year, a 35-year-old civil contractor who had an altercation with the doctor at a local primary health centre and later punished by a Kangaroo court in his village over the incident allegedly died by suicide following the torture. In October last year, four people in a village under Daspalla block of Nayagarh district were made to drink menstrual blood and faeces in a kangaroo court by villagers who suspected them to be involved in black magic incidents. The victims were asked to pay ₹1 lakh penalty and threatened that they would have to pay ₹5 lakh each if they dared to approach the police.
Recruitment scam: Calcutta high court stays CBI grilling of former WBSSC advisor
A division bench of the Calcutta high court on Friday stayed the order of a single bench which had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to interrogate former advisor of the West Bengal School Service Commission in the alleged recruitment scam in government schools. A single bench of justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the regional head of CBI to interrogate SP Sinha by Thursday midnight. The WBSSC conducted examinations and interviews.
Sugar saves day as Goa Port on lookout for commodity to replace iron ore export
Nearly a decade after Goa's mining industry came to a virtual standstill, Goa's Mormugao Port is yet to come to terms with the loss but has found succour in an unlikely commodity, sugar, to help keep it afloat. Up until 2012, Goa's Mormugao Port used to handle nearly 55 million tonne cargo almost entirely of iron ore that was mined and exported from Goa. This has been reflected in the cargo throughput at the port.
Delhiwale: Cooling off in Shakarpur
The noon's hot white light is entwined with the dusty air. Such are the joys of summertime Shakarpur. And then you enter the narrow, partly-shaded Gali No. 3, and in it, a long, dimly hall with dark wood tables and string chairs. 'Cotea' is like a whiff of cool air. Soon, a band of chatty regulars troop in and you shift closer to the pulse of the east Delhi neighbourhood.
Delhi closes 1,000 jab centres, terminates services of vaccinators and nurses
With a majority of Capital's adult and teenage population receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination , the Delhi government on Friday shut more than half its vaccination centres that were operational in schools and other non-health facilities. According to the government's Co-WIN dashboard, Delhi on Friday conducted its vaccination drive only from 488 centres, down from 1,489 a week ago. Of them, 401 were government-run, while the remaining 87 were private centres.
With caseload low, experts split on mask fine removal
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's move (DDMA) to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital, citing a significant dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, has health experts divided on whether this was the right time to make masks optional. Read Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi Until Friday, people who do not wear masks in public places were fined ₹500.
