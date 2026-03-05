Odisha teacher arrested for assaulting Class 8 student for 6 months: Police

Bhubaneswar: A school teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a Class 8 student over the last six months in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said. Odisha teacher produced before court in assault case involving Class 8 student

The teacher, Kunu Bhoi, was arrested by the police and produced before a court, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) Harisha BC said.

According to the police, the teacher had accompanied the student to a science fair in Phulbani town on November 21 last year. “While returning from the fair in the evening, the teacher allegedly took the minor into a secluded forest area along the Phulbani–Gochhapada road and sexually assaulted her,” an officer said.

“After the incident, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and continued to sexually exploit her. Reports suggest he forced the minor to maintain physical relations with him on several occasions, including on the school premises,” he added.

The matter came to light after the girl fell ill, prompting her mother to question her. Initially, the minor was too frightened to reveal the teacher’s name.

The family lodged a written complaint at the Gochhapada police station, after which a case was registered and a probe was launched.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) women’s wing leader Poonam Kanhar and Phulbani Municipality chairperson Payal Behera met the Kandhamal SP, demanding strict action.

The Kandhamal SP said a special investigation team has been formed to expedite the probe.