Odisha: Woman, 3-year-old son rescued from raging floodwaters; video goes viral
In a daring rescue operation, a woman and her 3-year-old son were rescued by villagers after they were trapped under raging floodwaters in Odisha’s Rayagad district on Tuesday evening.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Nandini Kadraka of Punjapai village in Rayagada district had gone to a forest near her village along with her son Rohit after crossing over a relatively shallow waters of Raniganga river on Tuesday afternoon. However, when she tried to return, she was trapped in the swelling waters of Raniganga as it rained in the upper reaches of the river at Kashipur flooding the river in a matter of few hours. Holding her son in one hand and a bushy shrub in the riverbed with the other hand, Kadraka tried to stay afloat.
“When we did not find the mother-son duo in the village, we searched for them and heard their fervent cries of rescue. However, none of us could muster the courage to venture into the river to rescue her as the force of water was too strong,” said Bitu Mandingi, a local youth.
Also Read:100 hours later, rescue operation to save 11-yr-old stuck in borewell continues
The locals then threw a long rope at Kadraka which she managed to hold on after several attempts. Holding her child in one hand, she tied the rope around her waist and held one end of the rope securely as the floodwaters threatened to sweep her away.
After three cumbersome hours, Kadraka managed to reach the riverbank where she collapsed. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and was discharged the next day.
Villagers said they had given up hope on the mother-son duo as the force of water was too strong. “She could survive only due to her mental strength,” said a villager of Punjapai.
-
Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely
An AirAsia flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was en route to Hyderabad when it was struck mid-air by lightening. AirAsia flight I5 1576 was refuelled at Bengaluru and after inspection by ground engineers it was found that the aircraft bore damage due to the lightning strike. The aircraft and the flight time were then changed by airline staff, and the flight departed Bengaluru once again at 11.45 am.
-
Patna: Calls to preserve LS College astronomy lab grows after UNESCO recognition
With the astronomical observatory at the LS College, Muzaffarpur now included in UNESCO list of Important Endangered Heritage Observatories of the World, the college authorities have requested the state government to conserve the old astro lab as specimen of glorious past of the state and also to preserve and promote it as a heritage structure. Till the 1970s, the observatory was functioning smoothly but its condition deteriorated in the 1980s and it stopped working.
-
Moderate rain in Delhi today; pollution levels likely in moderate category
Overcast weather with moderate rain was likely in Delhi on Thursday while the pollution levels were expected to remain in the moderate category. The hourly Air Quality Index was 111 at 8am in the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI was 122 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
-
'Hello sir...': Bengaluru Traffic Police complains to BBMP about flooded roads
Bengaluru was lashed by 60 mm rain Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department said the southwest monsoon had become active over interior Karnataka. One user shared a video of an inundated road and lamented the lack of a drainage system. Traffic cops from Bengaluru's Frazer town were also among citizens who alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, of blocked drainage systems.
-
Cattle smuggling: CBI conducts raids in Kolkata, Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it recovered around ₹17 lakh and items such as hard disks and pen drives during raids at over a dozen places in Kolkata and Birbhum district in connection a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. The premises of Abdul Karim Khan, a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress known to be close to the party's Birbhum chief, Anubrata Mondol, were among those raided.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics