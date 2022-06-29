5-year-old boy slips into borewell in Madhya Pradesh; rescue operation begins
A five-year-old boy slipped and fell into a 150-feet deep open borewell in a Madhya Pradesh village on Wednesday, police said.
Police have identified the boy as Dipendra Yadav, son of a farmer Akhilesh Yadav.
“The boy slipped and fell into the borewell while playing. He is stuck at about 25 feet,” Sachin Sharma, superintendent of police of Chhatarpur district over 300km from state capital Bhopal.
“A team of officials from the district administration and local police reached the spot, and a rescue operation is underway to pull the boy out safely from the borewell,” the SP said.
A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot with JCB machines, while a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on the way, he added.
Additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora said, “Oxygen is being supplied from cylinders, and emergency lights have been arranged. The activities of the boy are being recorded through cameras. An NDRF team of 27 jawans has left from Lucknow and will reach the spot soon.”
The boy is looking healthy and talking with the family members, he added.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
