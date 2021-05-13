Of all Covid deaths at PGIMS, Rohtak since virus outbreak, 51% are since March 31

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 deaths and a total of 465 persons have succumbed to the contagion at the institution since March 31.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said 903 persons have died at the institution between May 1, 2020 and May 12, 2021. Of these, 465 deaths (51%) were reported since March 31 this year, she said.

“Last year, 10 persons lost their lives due to Covid at PGIMS in May last year, 25 in June, 36 in July, 41 in August, 84 in September, 45 in October, 127 in November and 52 in December. Similarly, this year, 13 deaths were reported in January, two in February, three in March, 268 in April, and 197 till May 12,” she added.

She said that the death toll witnessed a sharp rise in April, 2021.

“Many patients reached here after their lungs got infected and their saturation level dipped. Such patients died after they got admitted for one to two hours. People are not coming here for testing and are moving in after their health completely deteriorates. We have 113 ICU beds and doctors are making all efforts to save lives of every patient undergoing treatment. Also, people had lowered their guard this year which resulted in rise of caseload and deaths,” she added.

A senior doctor at PGIMS, requesting anonymity, said that there is rise in Covid-suspected deaths. “Hospitals are admitting patients who have RT-PCR positive reports and there are patients with false negative, whom hospitals are refusing admission. Such patients are also dying,” the doctor added.

The doctor added that they have seen a rise in patients from rural areas visiting PGIMS for treatment.

“In the first wave, few patients from rural areas came for treatment here but the transmission has spread its tentacles in villages. Since April last week, we are receiving calls from villages seeking to help in admitting severe patients. This is happening because people are not appearing for tests in villages and are approaching us after their lungs are found infected in CT reports,” the doctor added.