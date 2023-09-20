Officials question Atiq’s son; check for anomalies on Naini jail campus during surprise inspection

Senior police and administrative officials carried out a surprise inspection at Naini Central Jail on Monday evening. The officials also visited the high security barracks where slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali and other notorious criminals including Atiq’s aide Mohd Javed aka Pappu Ganjia are lodged. Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj. (HT File)

A search was launched inside the barracks, but no objectionable material was found there.

As per reports, DCP trans-Yamuna Santosh Kumar Meena and ADM city Madan Kumar reached Naini Central Jail for a surprise inspection. The officials issued instructions to check for mobiles and other prohibited items inside the barracks in Circle one and two. The officials then reached high security barracks where slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali has been lodged. The officials spoke to him and Pappu Ganjia. Their barracks were also searched on instruction of the officials.

The officials then visited the kitchen and checked the quality of food provided to prisoners. The officials also inspected the jail hospital and took information about inmates admitted there.

The officials spoke to prisoners and learnt about their problems while assuring them of its disposal soon.

They also checked the functioning of CCTV cameras installed inside jail premises and monitored the activities of the jail inmates.

The officials held a meeting with jail authorities and questioned them about facilities and problems at the prison.

Senior superintendent at Naini Central Jail Rang Bahadur said no objectionable material was found during the inspection by officials.

