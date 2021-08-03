Olympic medallist Mirabai inaugurates sports medicine machine at RIMS Manipur
Manipur introduced the MD course in sports medicine at RIMS during the last academic session. It is the first few institutes in the country to do so
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, inaugurated a new arthroscopy machine at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a premier medical institute in Imphal, Manipur, on Monday.
“RIMS is one of first few institutes in the country with a Medical Council of India/ National Medical Commission-recognised MD course in sports medicine,” said director professor A Santa Singh of RIMS, “We are grateful to the ministry for supporting us.”
