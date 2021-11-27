Omicron scare:Agra hotels on alert as new corona variant poses global threat

In the wake of the global threat posed by the new Coronavirus variant found in South Africa, health officials sounded an alert in Agra on Saturday. Letters are being issued to hotels in the city of the Taj to keep a watch on visitors coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

“Although the new cases of Covid-19 are at a minimal level in Uttar Pradesh, yet there are threats being posed globally due to the new Sars-CoV-2 variant, Omicron, traced in South Africa and formally known as B.1.1.529. It has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation,” said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer (CMO), Agra.

It was Agra which recorded the first case of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on March 2, 2020. The city, with three monuments listed as world heritage structures in the Unesco list, attracts many tourists. Although international flights are yet to operate but Agra administration and health officials are not ready to take chances.

“With a global threat looming large with the tracing of the new variant, precautionary steps are being mooted. Letters are being written to hotels in Agra that information be provided about any visitor coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. There is a need for intense monitoring of such guests till they stay here in Agra,” the CMO said.

“In a meeting, Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh has directed to closely monitor those coming from these nations, besides monitoring those coming in their contact. We are also to keep an eye on those who have recently travelled to these nations or are holding passports of these nations. They are being asked to inform the health department immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are reviewing health infrastructure in rural areas because the load of hospitalisation during the second wave had strained urban facilities. As such, the idea is to strengthen hospitals at community health centres in the rural belt, especially where oxygen plants have been set up and beds are available so that the load on city hospitals is lightened.

“The health infrastructure at the District Hospital and SN Medical College in Agra is being updated. Mock drills are being conducted and oxygen plants are being checked for larger output if required. Monitoring of visitors has been extended at Taj Mahal also,” added the CMO.