One arrested, 25,950 bottles of Codeine syrup recovered in Varanasi

In all, 25,950 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup, each 100 ml, and a four-wheeler were seized and a man was arrested from near Sujabad Army Ground in Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Tuesday, police said. According to the police the recovered cough syrup was worth ₹60 lakh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar Verma, 32, a resident of Sujabad locality, Varanasi.

The police had received information that there was an illegal warehouse housing Codeine-based cough syrup somewhere in the Sujabad area of Ramnagar. On information, the police force reached a warehouse near Sujabad Army Ground.

The police team broke the lock of the room and inside, found a large quantity of cartons. The 173 boxes contained Codeine-based cough syrup, police said.

Drug inspector, Varanasi, Chandrashekhar Dwivedi, was present on the spot when the police opened the boxes. A total of 25,950 bottles were recovered.

The police arrested Verma who was present at the warehouse.

Verma told the police that the warehouse belonged to Manoj Yadav, of which he was only a caretaker.

He said that Manoj Yadav and his son, Lakshya, stored cough syrup in this warehouse and shipped the goods from there.

A case has been registered against three persons including Verma, Manoj, a resident of Ausanganj Rajapura, Varanasi and Lakshya Yadav, police said.