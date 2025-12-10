Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
One arrested, 25,950 bottles of Codeine syrup recovered in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 10:29 pm IST

Police seized 25,950 bottles of Codeine cough syrup worth ₹60 lakh and arrested caretaker Rohit Verma in Varanasi's Sujabad area.

In all, 25,950 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup, each 100 ml, and a four-wheeler were seized and a man was arrested from near Sujabad Army Ground in Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Tuesday, police said. According to the police the recovered cough syrup was worth 60 lakh.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar Verma, 32, a resident of Sujabad locality, Varanasi.

The police had received information that there was an illegal warehouse housing Codeine-based cough syrup somewhere in the Sujabad area of Ramnagar. On information, the police force reached a warehouse near Sujabad Army Ground.

The police team broke the lock of the room and inside, found a large quantity of cartons. The 173 boxes contained Codeine-based cough syrup, police said.

Drug inspector, Varanasi, Chandrashekhar Dwivedi, was present on the spot when the police opened the boxes. A total of 25,950 bottles were recovered.

The police arrested Verma who was present at the warehouse.

Verma told the police that the warehouse belonged to Manoj Yadav, of which he was only a caretaker.

He said that Manoj Yadav and his son, Lakshya, stored cough syrup in this warehouse and shipped the goods from there.

A case has been registered against three persons including Verma, Manoj, a resident of Ausanganj Rajapura, Varanasi and Lakshya Yadav, police said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Police seized 25,950 bottles of illegal Codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 60 lakh and arrested 32-year-old Rohit Kumar Verma in Varanasi. Acting on a tip-off, authorities discovered the drugs in a warehouse near Sujabad Army Ground. Verma claimed to be a caretaker for the warehouse, owned by Manoj and Lakshya Yadav, who are also implicated.