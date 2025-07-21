One dead, friend missing after drowning in hill stream in Assam

A Sunday picnic turned tragic in Assam’s Sindura area when two youths drowned while bathing in a hill stream. The incident, which took place in Cachar district of the state, occurred around 3pm when a group of friends, all in their early twenties, were swept away by the strong current. Representational image.

Vishal Ghosh (24), a resident of Badarpur, was pulled out of the water in an unconscious state by his friends and was taken to a local government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Another youth, identified as Souvik Sarkar (24), also from Badarpur, remains missing.

Speaking to HT on Monday, Miraj Doley, officer-in-charge of Kalain police station, said, “This site is not a designated tourist spot. People come here voluntarily, especially on Sundays. Unfortunately, the strong currents in the river can be very dangerous for those who are not familiar with the area.”

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police launched a search operation soon after the incident. However, the operation had to be halted due to nightfall and resumed on Monday morning.