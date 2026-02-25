Srikakulam , One person died and more than 70 people were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Srikakulam district, prompting the authorities to initiate emergency measures. One dead, over 70 hospitalised in Andhra's Srikakulam due to water contamination

On January 22, several residents of a colony in Srikakulam town suffered mild diarrhoea, following which surveillance and sanitation drives were intensified in the locality.

"One person has died and more than 70 others have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Dammala Veedi colony of Srikakulam town," Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K Anitha told PTI.

Water and other required samples will be collected and tested to ascertain the exact cause of the outbreak, while there could be multiple reasons for it, she said.

According to the DMHO, door-to-door screening is underway in the affected area and treatment is being provided on the spot in minor cases.

Patients with severe symptoms are being shifted to the nearest medical camps as well as government and private hospitals for advanced care.

At present, more than 70 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. The pipeline in the entire colony has been shut down and safe drinking water is being supplied through tankers and alternative arrangements, she added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with senior Health Department officials and district authorities.

Naidu enquired about the health condition of those undergoing treatment in various hospitals in both incidents and directed to prioritise the critically ill patients.

He also instructed officials to ensure seamless coordination between various departments to prevent future recurrences.

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grave concern over the situation in Srikakulam, where several people are undergoing treatment in hospitals following suspected water contamination.

He criticised the state government for its "administrative failure" and demanded special care for those on ventilator support.

The Srikakulam incident comes close on the heels of the Rajamahendravaram milk contamination tragedy.

