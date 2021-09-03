One died, two women injured in house collapse in Bhiwandi

A 50-year-old man died and two women were injured after a portion of the ground and a load-bearing structure located at Azminagar slum in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed on Friday around 10 am, officials said.

As per the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the residential structure is dangerous, however, is not listed as one by the civic body.

The two injured women were taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, one of them was identified as Jubeda Khatun,48.

“The structure is dangerous however is not listed as one. The entire area has several such dangerous structures. We have asked the nearby residents to move out for safety reasons,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner, BNCMC.

The local police and Bhiwandi disaster management team reached the spot and have initiated the demolition of the structure.

On September 22, 2020, 38 people were killed, while 25 others were injured after Jilani building at Patel Compound, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi collapsed.

This marked the highest toll due to a building collapse in Bhiwandi. Rescue operations at the collapse site continued for more than 80 hours with the help of a team of over 100 personnel.