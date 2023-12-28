One drowns, 4 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha’s Koraput: Officials

A woman drowned to death while four others, including two minors, went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in a river in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday afternoon, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Officials said five women had gone by country boat to neighbouring Badela village from Tansing to attend a wedding. While returning, their boat capsized in the Patali River.

The fire services personnel from Nandapur and an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team were pressed into action for the rescue operation.

The ODRAF managed to fish out the body of one Lalmani Sisa (40) while Sasirekha Arlab (35), Nabina Alarb (14) and two minor girls, Puspanjali Arlab and Santi Sisa, are still missing, officials said.