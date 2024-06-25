One injured after clash between two student organisations in Tripura: Police

An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member was arrested on Monday after a member of another student organisation Twipra Students Federation (TSF) member sustained injuries following an altercation at Maharaja Bir Bikram college in Agartala, police said. One person has been arrested for his involvement in the incident. (Representative file photo)

The injured TSF member received injuries to his head and was taken to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital. However, he was released after primary treatment.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Police said that the clash occurred between the two groups of the organisations over helping new students who had come for admission to college.

“We arrested one based on the complaint registered by the TSF. We filed a case against the accused under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)”, said officer in-charge of East Agartala police station Sanjib Sen.

“We condemn the incident. We requested the principal to ensure that such incidents should not occur again”, said TSF leader Manish Debbarma.

Also Read:Woman, cousin held for killing two in Y’nagar

Reacting to the developments, MBB College principal Dr Nirmal Bhadra said that he called police after the incident.

“One students’ organisation came to me only. I haven’t received any complaint till now”, he said.

Meanwhile, ABVP state secretary Sanjit Saha said, “One-two members of ABVP also received minor injuries. We shall lodge a complaint at the police station”.