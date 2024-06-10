ABVP, NSUI protest in Lucknow over NEET 2024 result anomalies, demand inquiry

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged separate protests around the Lucknow University (LU) campus on Monday, voicing concerns over anomalies that have surfaced in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -UG 2024 examination results. ABVP workers protest against the alleged anomalies in NEET 2024 (HT)

While ABVP workers staged a sit-in protest near gate number one of LU, NSUI workers blocked the busy University Road near Hanuman Setu, causing a traffic snarl for some time. The police, however, forcibly removed their dharna to clear the way for traffic.

“The conduct and result of NEET-UG 2024 exposed the inefficiency and corruption of the National Examination Agency (NTA), against which ABVP Lucknow Mahanagar protested at Gate No. 1 of Lucknow University,” said ABVP Mahanagar co-secretary Adarsh Yadav. The police presence, however, saved the common people as they removed the road blockage in time.

The NSUI Lucknow University unit also protested against the widespread rigging in the NEET-UG exam results, burnt an effigy of NTA chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi, and demanded his resignation, said Prince Prakash of NSUI in a statement.

NSUI workers protest in front of Lucknow University

ABVP workers demand a CBI inquiry to resolve the irregularities during the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 and the questions arising about the entrance examination process and the result. They claimed that on the day of the NEET examination, irregularities were revealed in different parts of the country and solvers were caught at different places. Several irregularities were also found in the distribution of question papers at a number of centres.

The Vidyarthi Parishad wants justice for the 24 lakh candidates who took the NEET exam. LU unit president Jayavrat Rai said that there is doubt among the students about the transparency of this examination conducted for admission to medical institutions. He alleged that even on the day of the NEET-UG examination, irregularities in the system were revealed at different places in the country. This also made it clear that the NTA had not made the necessary preparations for conducting the examination.

Metropolitan joint secretary Akash Singh said that there is a suspicion of malpractice among the candidates regarding the result. A CBI investigation of this entire matter should be conducted, and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

As several toppers emerged from the same center in the NEET exam result, doubts are being raised about this year’s exam result in many ways. Earlier, questions were also raised about the National Testing Agency regarding the conduct of UGC-NET examinations.