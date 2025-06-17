ONGC to bring US expert to contain leakage in Assam gas well; CM announces relief

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) would rope in an expert from the United States to contain the leak from a natural gas well operated by the company in Sibsagar district. Representational image.

The gas well has been witnessing a blowout, an uncontrolled release of gas (or fuel) due to failure of pressure control systems, since June 12 leading to fears of it becoming flammable or causing environmental damage to the area. Despite efforts, engineers from ONGC have failed to close the leakage.

“Around 350 families living in the area have been evacuated and are now living in a relief camp. This morning, Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota spoke with ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh and the latter has assured that they are bringing in an expert from the US to look into the issue…they are hopeful that the leak will be closed soon,” Sarma told reporters during a briefing in Dibrugarh.

The chief secretary also spoke with Union petroleum secretary Pankaj Jain and assured that efforts are on to address the problem as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a meeting in Delhi to review the leak and activities being undertaken by ONGC to control it.

“Competent personnel have been brought from other work centres of ONGC and very high capacity fire pumps, frack pumps, muds, etc are all working at the site to control the fire,” Puri posted on X.

“High tech methods such as “junk pumping“ are also being deployed and ONGC officers are in constant touch with international overseas experts. A water blanket is continuously being maintained for cooling effect and to prevent fire,” he added.

Sarma said he will hold a video conference with Puri on Tuesday evening to discuss this issue, and added that deliberations will also be held to provide relief to the affected families by ONGC and the Union petroleum ministry.

“While the discussions are taking place, as an immediate measure the state government would provide each of these affected families with ₹25,000 each from the CM’s relief fund in the meantime,” Sarma said.