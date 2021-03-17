IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Only 1% of Pune city’s frontline workers complete two-dose vaccination course
HT Image
HT Image
others

Only 1% of Pune city’s frontline workers complete two-dose vaccination course

PUNE Only one per cent of the city’s frontline workers (FLW’s) have completed the two-dose vaccination course even as 47 per cent have taken the first dose, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:47 PM IST

PUNE Only one per cent of the city’s frontline workers (FLW’s) have completed the two-dose vaccination course even as 47 per cent have taken the first dose, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

For maximum efficacy, both the approved Covid vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have to be taken twice at least four weeks apart from the first dose.

At least 57,264 FLW’s have registered themselves in Pune city, and as of March 16, as many as 27,052 have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 603 have taken the second dose and have completed the vaccination course.

Observing the lack of enthusiasm among FLW’s, the central team during their visit to the state had said that the vaccine hesitancy among FLW’s needs to be addressed, as their services would be required if the trajectory follows the upward swing as is being witnessed currently.

Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “There are some perceptions among frontline workers that one vaccine is enough and so they are not willing to come forward for the second dose. We are trying our best to convey the message.”

“Frontline workers have to understand that it is not just for their own benefit, but also the fact that they could be super spreaders. They have to get the complete efficacy which is possible only after second dose,” she said.

FLW’s are at a greater risk because of their potential exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid infection and could then further spread the infection to their contacts. These include personnel from state and central police organisations, Armed Forces, home guards, prison staff and civil defence volunteers including disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, revenue officers engaged in containment and surveillance activities among others.

The vaccination for FLW’s began on February 8, 2021, and the administration of the second dose began on March 2. Pune has been lagging behind Mumbai and Nagpur in terms of coverage for beneficiaries under phase two and so to boost vaccination coverage in the city Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is increasing session sites every day.

The central health ministry in its letter to the state health department has written that “The central team could perceive a sense of helplessness by the field level health staff for implementing the test, track, isolate and treat policy, with other departmental staff having been withdrawn and the health staff too also pre-occupied with vaccine administration, there is a limited human resource for the surveillance and contact tracing activities. The district administration must engage the staff earlier appointed on a contractual basis to support the field staff.” It is possible that the administration might engage FLW’s for surveillance in micro-containment zones which are rising each day in the city.

As of March 16, the progressive count in PMC stands at 0.228 million and the death toll stands at 4,636, according to the state health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

Contact tracing not done as per protocol, says central team

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
PUNE The central team during a visit to the district has found that although enough contact tracing is done the team on the field is not testing as per protocol
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Only 1% of Pune city’s frontline workers complete two-dose vaccination course

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:47 PM IST
PUNE Only one per cent of the city’s frontline workers (FLW’s) have completed the two-dose vaccination course even as 47 per cent have taken the first dose, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large positivity was seen in the state’s young population, Amarinder told the virtual meeting. (Twitter)
Large positivity was seen in the state’s young population, Amarinder told the virtual meeting. (Twitter)
others

Review covid immunisation plan, vaccinate all age groups in select areas: Capt to Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Punjab CM suggested to PM Modi that any area where weekly testing shows a doubling of positivity rates should immediately be considered for vaccination of all age groups
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Debt-ridden stockbroker from Pune central to 216 crore cybercrime case

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:17 PM IST
PUNE A highly educated stockbroker was found to be behind the failed plot of siphoning money to the tune of 216 crore from bank accounts using stolen details in exchange for hard cash
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

IMD forecasts light rain for city from March 19-23

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:07 PM IST
PUNE Light rain is forecast for the city from March 19 till March 23, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

History-sheeter, accomplices fire 13 rounds at Ludhiana man, his father

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Victims escape the bullets unhurt; attack was in retaliation to the March 14 firing at the house of Jainpur village sarpanch, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt Gen BS Raju and Lt Gen DP Pandey. (Source: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter account)
Lt Gen BS Raju and Lt Gen DP Pandey. (Source: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter account)
others

Lt Gen DP Pandey takes command of Chinar Corps

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:16 PM IST
His predecessor Lt Gen BS Raju will take over as the director general of military operations of the Indian Army
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

Hyderabad man arrested for beating brother to death over property dispute

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
A video purportedly showed Narender, the accused, moving around the body of his brother Vijay, in his late thirties. Many vehicles can be seen passing on the road. Curious onlookers gathered but nobody dared to go near Vijay
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sainik School Kapurthala is housed in Jagatjit Palace of the erstwhile Kapurthala maharaja. It was inaugurated on July 8, 1961. (HT PHOTO)
Sainik School Kapurthala is housed in Jagatjit Palace of the erstwhile Kapurthala maharaja. It was inaugurated on July 8, 1961. (HT PHOTO)
others

Sainik schools go co-ed: All-male bastion turns a liberal leaf

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Neeraj Mohan, Naresh Thakur and Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:58 PM IST
authorities of the four sainik schools in the region — Kapurthala (Punjab), Kunjpura (Haryana), Sujanpur Tira (Himachal Pradesh) and Nagrota (J&K) — are ready to roll out the red carpet for girl students, who can now join these elite institutions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Expert view: Covid-19 resurgence... Why Pune, again?

By Dr Pradip Awate
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
For the last two-three weeks we are observing a rising trend of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this March 6, 2018 file photo, BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma was found dead at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI03_17_2021_000021B) (PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this March 6, 2018 file photo, BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma was found dead at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI03_17_2021_000021B) (PTI)
others

Mandi in shock over MP Ram Swaroop Sharma’s sudden death

By HT Correspondent (Naresh Kumar)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
People rushed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ramswaroop Sharma’s residence at Japlehar village in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi as the news of his death in Delhi broke on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A major fire broke out in a Goregaon godown. No injuries were reported till the time of going to press. (Vijay Bate//HT)
A major fire broke out in a Goregaon godown. No injuries were reported till the time of going to press. (Vijay Bate//HT)
others

3 major fires reported at different areas in Mumbai

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:37 AM IST
A major fire was reported in a godown in Samna Parivar on A
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED sources claimed that the property was purchased by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who is already being inquired by the central agency. Sarnaik could not be reached for comment. (HT FILE)
ED sources claimed that the property was purchased by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who is already being inquired by the central agency. Sarnaik could not be reached for comment. (HT FILE)
others

ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow

By Faisal Tandel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday raided the bungalow of Thane builder Yogesh Deshmukh, situated at Godrej Hill in Kalyan (West)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC will continue hearing ARG’s plea on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
HC will continue hearing ARG’s plea on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
others

Charge sheet by Mumbai Police in TRP case solely targeted at Arnab, his counsel tells HC

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:26 AM IST
He said that the act reeked of malice, mala fide and an unnatural way of collecting evidence by Mumbai Police
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the draft notification, residents will be able to get their illegal water-sewer connection regularised at nominal rates, without any penalty or interest, within three months of the issuance of the final notification. (AFP)
As per the draft notification, residents will be able to get their illegal water-sewer connection regularised at nominal rates, without any penalty or interest, within three months of the issuance of the final notification. (AFP)
others

Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The draft notification issued on Monday invited suggestions from various urban local bodies for changes if required.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP