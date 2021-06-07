OPD services resume at SGPGI, 1200 patients report on Day 1

As many as 1200 patients were benefited on the first day after OPD, post-Covid and e-OPD services resumed at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) on Monday. Director Radha Krishna Dhiman inaugurated the post-Covid clinic and OPD services.

All the OPD services were suspended on April 12 by the PGI administration after the surge in corona cases in the city. According to the PRO of PGI Kusum Yadav, “Around 750 patients took benefit of e-OPD services, while around 450 took benefit of the physical OPD services. 250 of them were new registration.”

For online consultation, the PGI administration has released a number 0522-2496090 for post-Covid consultation.