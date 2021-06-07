Home / Cities / Others / OPD services resume at SGPGI, 1200 patients report on Day 1
HT Image
HT Image
others

OPD services resume at SGPGI, 1200 patients report on Day 1

As many as 1200 patients were benefited on the first day after OPD, post-Covid and e-OPD services resumed at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:59 PM IST

As many as 1200 patients were benefited on the first day after OPD, post-Covid and e-OPD services resumed at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) on Monday. Director Radha Krishna Dhiman inaugurated the post-Covid clinic and OPD services.

All the OPD services were suspended on April 12 by the PGI administration after the surge in corona cases in the city. According to the PRO of PGI Kusum Yadav, “Around 750 patients took benefit of e-OPD services, while around 450 took benefit of the physical OPD services. 250 of them were new registration.”

For online consultation, the PGI administration has released a number 0522-2496090 for post-Covid consultation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.