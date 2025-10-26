Opposition engages in divisive politics, BJP promotes message of unity: AK Sharma

Accusing the opposition of indulging in divisive politics, urban development and energy minister AK Sharma stated that the BJP is spreading the message of unity and integrity across every village and assembly constituency, while addressing a press conference in Varanasi.

He added that the BJP, along with the central and state governments, is working to fulfill Sardar Patel’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Sharma announced that five representatives from each district will travel to Karamsad in Gujarat to join the march starting from the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He added that two Yuva Morcha office bearers and three youth icons from each district will also take part. The third march, a national padyatra, will cover 150 kilometers from Karamsad — Sardar Patel’s birthplace — to the Statue of Unity.

Sharma stated that the BJP will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. Describing Sardar Patel as the architect of a united India, he announced that a “Run for Unity” will be held across the state on the same day. Following this, an “Ekta Padyatra,” spanning 8 to 10 kilometers, will be organised in every assembly constituency from November 1 to November 26.

Retired army personnel, farmers, labourers, BJP members, NSS and NCC volunteers, as well as Scout and Guide groups, will all take part in the march. Chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” will echo throughout the procession. The march will pause every two kilometers to engage with people from various communities and spread the message of unity.

Tribute programmes will be organised at all booths on October 31, where portraits of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be displayed.

He noted that the united India we see today—from north to south and east to west—is the result of Sardar Patel’s efforts. To honour his legacy, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day every year for the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma stated that programmes will be organised in schools and parks on October 31, including essay competitions, speech contests, rangoli competitions, and painting competitions celebrating the remarkable personality of the Iron Man.

Sharma also reviewed preparations for the Run for Unity, emphasizing that the program will not be a mere formality. He assured that participation from every worker, along with the general public, will be ensured, with everyone from the booth level to district officials actively involved.