Opposition misleading people with false information in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday kickstarted his party Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) 2024 election campaign and flagged off the month-long padyatra in the state. Patnaik hit out the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress accusing them of being anti-people. (HT Photo)

Patnaik said that BJD is working for the poor, women, youth, SCs and STs, but the opposition parties are not happy with Odisha’s development journey.

“They are misleading people with false information. It happens whenever elections come. But people always have rejected them,” said Patnaik.

“The Opposition are trying to stall and conspire against the Lord Jagannath and Lingaraj temple project,” he said, adding that the people of the state will never forgive them for this.

Patnaik said the passing of the women’s reservation bill was the party’s long-standing demand which has materialised.

From Monday onwards, party workers will undertake padyatra across all the 314 blocks of the state till October 11.

BJP MLA Suraj Suryawanshi dismissed the charges levelled by Patnaik.

“In the last 23 years of BJD’s governance, the state registered over 1,300 murders and 3,100 rapes every year. The state ranks 14th in development of infrastructure and 13th in law-and-order situation in the country. Lakhs of people are staging demonstrations at Lower PMG square of Bhubaneswar. If the Odisha government claims that grievances cell has reached people’s doorstep, then why are people forced to stage demonstrations in Bhubaneswar,” said Suryawanshi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sudarsan Das said he was surprised over Patnaik’s accusations.

“I urge him to respect democracy and the Opposition acts as a shadow government bringing to fore the loopholes of the government. The CM should introspect that there is no internal democracy in BJD,” said Das.

