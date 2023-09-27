News / India News / Naveen Patnaik's ‘8/10’ for Modi govt contrasts with BJP's ‘Zero’ for BJD in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik's '8/10' for Modi govt contrasts with BJP's 'Zero' for BJD in Odisha

PTI
Sep 27, 2023

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, during an event on Sunday, had lauded the prime minister and rated his government ‘8/10’.

In the backdrop of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rating the Narendra Modi government '8 out of 10', the state units of the BJP and Congress on Wednesday gave the BJD dispensation 'zero' for being "neck-deep in corruption".

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik, during an event on Sunday, had lauded the prime minister and rated his government '8/10' for foreign policy and work towards poverty eradication.

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP, said, "The CM should give 10 out of 10 to the PM for his overall performance. However, I would like to give zero to Patnaik for his all-round failure. PM's governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption."

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said he would give a "big zero" to both the state and the central governments.

"Both have done nothing for the people," he alleged.

BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, on the other hand, said Patnaik "does not need rating from people like Mishra and Bahinipati".

"The people of Odisha have awarded full marks to Patnaik by making him the CM for five consecutive terms," Behera added.

