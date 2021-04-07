Our aim is to create transparent police force: New Maharashtra home min

Maharashtra’s new home minister Dilip Walse Patil, who assumed the charge on Tuesday, has plenty of challenges before him to ensure the ‘cleansing’ of the police force from the current mess. The minister, on day one of his new role, has hinted at transparency in administrative dealing and ‘zero political interference’ in police force. Experts in the police force and the home department feel that if the home minister walked the talk, the task will be half completed.

Soon after taking the charge, Walse Patil said there would be no political interference in the police administration. “The general public, especially the women, keep a lot of hope from the police force. Our aim is to make the force public centric and maintain maximum transparency in administration.”

When asked about the groupism and factionalism within the police force, the minister said, “I am yet to hold meetings with senior police and home department officers. I am yet to take stock of the situation. The police force should work unitedly without any infighting. We will attempt to put things in place.”

Walse Patil is taking charge at a time when the partners of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government were caught unaware by the Bombay high court’s Monday ruling, forcing the alliance to drop Anil Deshmukh as the home minister. The resignation came on the heels of two serious allegations of ‘forced extortion’ and corruption in police transfers.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that Deshmukh had asked crime branch officers to collect ₹100 every month from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours. Another IPS (Indian Police Service) officer and former intelligence department chief Rashmi Shukla had submitted a report last August to the state government over the alleged exchange of money for police transfers.

Taking the cognisance of Singh’s allegations, HC had ordered a preliminary inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Deshmukh.

“The image of not only Mumbai and Maharashtra Police, but also that of the government has maligned. The corruption in the police force or by politicians is a known fact, but their open endorsement [for corruption] affects the public sentiment a lot. It seems that the new home minister knows where it has hurt the most and hence, spoke about transparency, zero interference and people-centric police force. The indiscipline, groupism and sycophancy in the force need to be dealt with iron hands, and at times with a pinch of sacrifice of power and gains,” said an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer from the government.

Officials from the home department also pointed out at the undesired political interference in police postings and transfers, which take a toll on discipline and lead to more corruption.

“The Supreme Court directives given in 2006 in the Prakash Singh case are blatantly violated while appointing senior officers. The recommendations by the Police Establishment Boards are overruled without just reasons. This not only leads to the discontent among meritorious police officers, but also gives encouragement to malpractices intended towards wooing the political bosses. I have worked with the then home minister RR Patil, who would respect the views of the officials, and at times would have courage to justify the decision on record while overruling our recommendations,” said a retired IAS officer, requesting anonymity.

Walse Patil said transfers will take place as per the set system. “There is system in place at various levels for the transfers of various posts in the police force. The decision about the postings and transfers would be taken accordingly,” he said.

Retired IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar said the biggest challenge before the new home minister would be to control and reduce political interference and give a free hand to the police force.

“Also, high-ranking police officers should respect their own powers, without bowing before their political bosses. I firmly believe that an uncontrolled police personnel inclines towards criminal act and should be controlled by their bosses, court and by public sentiments.”