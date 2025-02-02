Over 1,200 medics on high alert for Basant Panchami

Doctors across the Prayagraj division have been put on high alert ahead of the final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025. All medical personnel in Mahakumbh Nagar, located along the banks of the Sangam, as well as those in Prayagraj city and the division, will remain on standby during this period, officials said. People sit near a bonfire during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday. (PTI)

A team of more than 1,200 medical personnel is fully prepared in Mahakumbh Nagar, ready to serve devotees at short notice, officials shared. A backup plan to handle emergencies has also been prepared, they added.

SRN and Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospitals on high alert

A four-member special team of doctors in Mahakumbh Nagar inspected each hospital in the fair area on the eve of the Basant Panchami Snan on Sunday. Additionally, stocks of medicines and medical equipment have been checked in the sector hospitals set up in the fair area.

Instructions have been issued to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital to maintain full alert.

“A team of 500 medical staff has been put on alert at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. Most of the earlier patients have been discharged, and 150 beds have been kept in reserve. Sixty resident doctors will remain on alert 24/7 at SRN, and 30 CT scan machines are fully operational for tests, including MRIs and ultrasounds,” said Dr Santosh Singh, PRO of Motilal Nehru Medical College, which oversees SRN Hospital.

All investigative facilities, including 30 CT scan machines, MRI, and ultrasound, are available. A 200-unit blood bank is ready and connected to an alarm system. Over 50 ambulances are also on standby for emergencies. Additionally, SDRF, NDRF, and police teams are assisting with medical support, he added.

Medical force on alert

Dr Gaurav Dubey, nodal officer for the Mahakumbh Mela medical establishment, emphasised the crucial role of emergency services, especially ambulance services, during the fair.

If necessary, patients will be shifted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital or Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital from the central mela hospital. For Basant Panchami bathing, the medical infrastructure across the city, Prayagraj division, and Mahakumbh Nagar has been placed on full alert, he added.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions that no doctor or medical staff may leave their duty post until February 5. Over 1,200 doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed to manage the expected influx of devotees during the Mahakumbh bathing festival, he added.

Along with these arrangements, additional medical teams have been kept on standby for emergencies. All doctors will remain deployed in the fair area for 3-4 days.

Pilgrim safety

Comprehensive medical and health arrangements, supported by an adequate medical force, are fully prepared to aid devotees. Facilities include a state-of-the-art central hospital with 100 beds, two sub-central hospitals with 25 beds each, eight sector hospitals with 20 beds each, and two infectious disease hospitals with 20 beds each in the mela area. Additionally, 10 first-aid posts with one bed each are active in the fairground.