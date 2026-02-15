Kochi, Over 10,000 runners, including IT professionals, government officials and defence personnel, participated in the fourth edition of the G-Tech Marathon held at Infopark here on Sunday. Over 10,000 participate in G-Tech marathon at Kochi

The Group of Technology Companies is the industry body representing IT firms in Kerala.

Organisers said it was the largest running event in the state aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse, according to a statement.

In the men's half-marathon , Sonu Yadav of Jaipur clinched the title, while Chandrawanti Kumari of Nawada, Bihar, secured first place in the women's half-marathon.

Yadav, an Air Force officer, completed the race in one hour, 18 minutes and 44 seconds, the statement said.

The athlete, who has previously participated in the Kolkata Marathon and other events, was running in Kerala for the first time. A regular participant in long-distance races over the past four years, Yadav has won numerous medals.

Kumari completed the half-marathon in two hours, eight minutes and seven seconds. She is the wife of Sandeep Kumar Verma, an officer in the Customs Department.

Kumari has previously secured first and second positions in the Our Run Marathon and the Spice Coast Marathon, respectively, both held in Kochi.

In the women's half-marathon, Sreepriya M V from Chottanikkara finished second with a time of 2:09:09, while Ramya T claimed third place, clocking 2:12:33.

The medals were presented by Kochi Mayor V K Minimol, G-Tech Chairman V K Mathews, Litmus 7 CEO Venu Gopalakrishnan and film actress Aditi Ravi.

The event featured a 21.1-km half-marathon, a 10-km run and two 3-km runs, organised by G-Tech.

Participants ranged in age from eight months to 97 years and took part under the theme 'No to Drugs, Yes to Fitness'. Of the total runners, 33 per cent were women.

Actor Arjun Ashokan and his family also joined the 3-km run to raise awareness about drug abuse, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.