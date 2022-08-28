Over 12k displaced as Ganga continues to flow dangerously

Over 12,000 people have been displaced, and 256 hectares of agricultural lands, all 84 ghats and more than three dozen localities are under water as the Ganga continues to flow above the danger mark in Varanasi.

On Sunday, the water level in the river was recorded at 71.81 metres against the danger mark of 71.262 metres, stated Middle Ganga Division III-Varanasi, Central Water Commission. Officials of the Central Water Commission and the district administration feared that if that situation continued then it would break the highest flood level (HFL) of 73.901 metres that was recorded in 1978.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to combat the floods and deputed additional district magistrates (ADMs), additional city magistrates (ACMs), tehsildars and nayab tehsildars to carry out relief works and bring early relief to the affected.

“We have established as many as 40 flood chowkies in order to accommodate the population displaced due to the floods, and deputed adequate staff to ensure regular monitoring of the chowkies and Raen Baseras,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, the district magistrate.

Sharma added that the administration has also made arrangements to distribute proper and sufficient food to the people at Raen Baseras. He said the special focus was on ensuring that the flood-affected had access to proper healthcare.

As per the data provided by the district administration, so far around 661 families have been given shelter at 19 relief camps. As many as 989 of the displaced are children below 12 years of age and 276 others are elderly persons. Around 3,568 people were given essential food items.

“Around 1,150 packets of milk and 1,300 bananas have been distributed among the flood victims so far. Also, we have distributed 453 flood relief kits at around 970 flood relief camps,” officials of the district administration said.