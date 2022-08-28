Over 12k displaced as Ganga continues to flow dangerously
Officials of the Central Water Commission and the district administration feared that if that situation continued then it would break the highest flood level (HFL) of 73.901 metres that was recorded in 1978.
Over 12,000 people have been displaced, and 256 hectares of agricultural lands, all 84 ghats and more than three dozen localities are under water as the Ganga continues to flow above the danger mark in Varanasi.
On Sunday, the water level in the river was recorded at 71.81 metres against the danger mark of 71.262 metres, stated Middle Ganga Division III-Varanasi, Central Water Commission. Officials of the Central Water Commission and the district administration feared that if that situation continued then it would break the highest flood level (HFL) of 73.901 metres that was recorded in 1978.
The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to combat the floods and deputed additional district magistrates (ADMs), additional city magistrates (ACMs), tehsildars and nayab tehsildars to carry out relief works and bring early relief to the affected.
“We have established as many as 40 flood chowkies in order to accommodate the population displaced due to the floods, and deputed adequate staff to ensure regular monitoring of the chowkies and Raen Baseras,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, the district magistrate.
Sharma added that the administration has also made arrangements to distribute proper and sufficient food to the people at Raen Baseras. He said the special focus was on ensuring that the flood-affected had access to proper healthcare.
As per the data provided by the district administration, so far around 661 families have been given shelter at 19 relief camps. As many as 989 of the displaced are children below 12 years of age and 276 others are elderly persons. Around 3,568 people were given essential food items.
“Around 1,150 packets of milk and 1,300 bananas have been distributed among the flood victims so far. Also, we have distributed 453 flood relief kits at around 970 flood relief camps,” officials of the district administration said.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
