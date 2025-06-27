Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Over 14K candidates to appear for PCS (Mains)-2024 at 34 centres

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 27, 2025 07:02 AM IST

UPPSC will conduct UP PCS (Main)-2024 from June 29 to July 2 in Prayagraj and Lucknow, with 14,857 candidates registered across 34 centres.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024, commonly known as UP PCS (Main)-2024, from June 29 to July 2 across 34 centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

A total of 14,857 candidates have registered to appear, with 6,102 at 15 centres in Prayagraj and 8,755 at 19 centres in Lucknow. The examination will be held in two shifts, from 9am to 12noon and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

In Prayagraj, 255 external examiners have been appointed to oversee proceedings at the 15 centres.

Additionally, principals from other schools have been assigned as co-centre administrators at each examination venue, said district inspector of schools (DIoS)-Prayagraj PN Singh.

The commission had conducted the UP PCS (Preliminary) Exam-2024 on December 22, 2024, in which out of the total registered 5,76,154 candidates, 2,41,359 had appeared.

A total of 15,066 candidates had qualified the PCS (preliminary) examination-2024 results of which were declared on February 28, for 947 vacant posts on offer. However, due to various reasons, applications of 259 candidates were cancelled, and several others did not apply for the mains.

