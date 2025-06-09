Over 24 government doctors absent for years; Prayagraj CMO sends list for action

Despite efforts to increase the number of doctors at government-run community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs), several doctors in Prayagraj district have been absent from their duties for years after joining the government health service. The chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj has compiled a list of over two dozen such doctors who, despite multiple notices, have failed to respond. This list has now been forwarded to the state government for further action. (For representation only)

Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, the CMO of Prayagraj, confirmed that more than two dozen government doctors have been absent from duty for an extended period, without prior intimation or formal resignation. In some cases, these doctors had resigned, but their resignations were never accepted by the government.

“These doctors, posted at various CHCs and PHCs across the district, have not reported for duty in nearly three to seven years. Although their salaries are no longer being processed by the accounts department, their names still appear in the official records of the respective CHCs and PHCs,” Dr Tiwari stated.

The CMO further mentioned that several attempts to contact the absent doctors have been unsuccessful. “Now, I have compiled a list of these doctors and sent it to the state government for appropriate action,” he added.

Recently, during an inspection of the District Women’s Hospital (Dufferin), District Magistrate (DM) Ravinder Mander was informed by the hospital’s chief medical superintendent (CMS), Dr Noorus Hasan Naqvi, that two doctors, Dr Ajay and Dr Ramanand, had been absent for years. Both doctors stopped coming to the hospital after initially joining without providing any prior notice. Following this, the DM ordered their dismissal from government service.

The list sent to the state government includes the names of the absent doctors, along with their assigned posting locations: Dr Dhanesh Tripathi (CHC Phulpur), Dr Mona Tripathi (CHC Dhanupur), Dr Avinash Jaiswal (CHC Dhanupur), Dr Neelu Mishra (CHC Handia), Dr Rajnish Kumar (CHC Handia), Dr Rekha Devi (CHC Saidabad), Dr Suman Maurya (CHC Shankargarh), Dr Aditi Dubey (CHC Shankargarh), Dr Priya Singh (CHC Kaundhiara), Dr Vishal Ratna Srivastava (CHC Karchana), Dr Ravi Pandey (CHC Karchana), Dr Ratibhaan Singh (CHC Ramnagar), Dr Bhanu Prakash (CHC Ramnagar), Dr VK Chaudhary (CHC Meja), Dr Anuradha (CHC Meja), Dr Arvind Kumar (CHC Manda), Dr Vijay Kumar Gupta (CHC Ramnagar), Dr Marisha (PHC, Holagarh), Dr Rankita Tiwari (PHC Handia), Dr Prashant Kumar Tripathi (CHC Kotwa), Dr Shraddha Yadav (Kaudihar), Dr Neha Jaiswal (CHC Soraon), Dr Badruzzama Ansari (CHC Manda), Dr Brijesh Patel (CHC Kaudihar), Dr Shashank Pandey (PHC Hathigahan) and Dr Ajay and Dr Ramanand of District Women’s Hospital.