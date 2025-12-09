Two days after a nightclub fire in Goa claimed 25 lives, Gurugram authorities have identified more than 300 bars, pubs, hookah lounges and nightclubs operating without complete mandatory permissions in the city’s busiest nightlife hotspots. Over 300 nightlife venues on compliance radar in Gurugram after Goa tragedy

The identified hotspots — Sector 29, MG Road, Golf Course Road, Cyber Hub, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension, and Udyog Vihar — are known for high footfall, late-night events and dense clusters of commercial-residential establishments.

Officials said that teams from fire department, pollution board, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), excise department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, and Gurugram police have started surprise inspections to verify No Objection Certificates (NOCs), CCTV surveillance, excise compliance and designated smoking areas.

According to officials, establishments failing to produce valid documents will face “action” under public safety, excise and municipal regulations.

Gulshan Kalra, joint director, Gurugram Fire Department, said: “Our objective is not to disrupt businesses, but to prevent tragedies. Fire safety audits, emergency exits, extinguishers, and trained staff are non-negotiable requirements.”

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG, said teams have been formed to conduct field inspections. “We are checking the compliance of bars and clubs to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors. After the Goa fire, authorities cannot take chances,” Yadav said.

Officials said the checklist includes 24x7 functioning CCTVs with a minimum 30-day storage, operational smoke detectors, alarm systems, fire extinguishers at visible points, separate smoking zones, and proof that only herbal, tobacco-free hookah products are being served. Tobacco hookah remains prohibited in Haryana.

Nightlife operators, however, said “clearer” communication was needed. A Sector 29 pub manager, requesting anonymity, said: “We want to follow regulations, but many departments issue different lists of requirements. Time-bound approvals and single-window clearance need to be introduced.”

Another Cyber Hub club owner said the commercial spaces already conduct internal safety audits, but “multiple NOCs from four different departments create delays.”

Officials clarified that the intent is regulation, not mass shutdowns. Establishments that submit documents within the deadline will continue operations. Surprise inspections will continue through December, and authorities indicated that repeated violations could result in sealing or prosecution under the Haryana Municipal Act, Excise Act and fire safety norms.