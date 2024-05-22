Owaisi denies vote splitting claims, blames BJP for betraying Dalits

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Modi government did not give justice to Dalits and OBCs and provided reservation of 10 per cent to a population that constitutes 20 per cent of the country, while giving only 28 per cent reservation to those who make up 80 percent of the population. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Owaisi, who was in Mauaima to seek votes for PDM Nyay Morcha candidate from Phulpur, Mahima Patel, also denied allegations that his party cut into the votes of Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Slamming the BJP on the paper leak issue, Owaisi asked the Prime Minister why question papers were being leaked. “Whose spirit is getting the question papers leaked?” Owaisi asked.

The AIMIM chief also blamed the BJP for not fulfilling the promise of protecting farmers’ crops from stray cattle. Small and medium enterprises shut down due to demonetisation, while the lockdown finished many other industries. The government did nothing while people were trapped during the lockdown and even died on railway tracks.

“The BJP speaks about crossing 400 seats, but instead, petrol prices have crossed ₹100. The government has been talking about taking POK for the past ten years, but it is only a political stunt,” said Owaisi.

Regarding the incident of chaos and a stampede-like situation at an INDIA bloc’s public meeting at Padila, Owaisi questioned how they could contest polls when they are not able to organise meetings.

Addressing a public meeting at Khampur in Mauaima in Prayagraj, AIMIM chief said that Prime Minister Modi has removed Muslims from politics.

Owaisi blamed the BJP government for the murder of former MP Atiq Ahmad in police custody and claimed that former MLA Mukhtar Ansari was given slow poison.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Owaisi said that Akhilesh Yadav takes votes from Muslims by scaring them about the BJP. “Where was Akhilesh when bulldozers were demolishing the homes of Muslims?” he added.

While in Pratapgarh, Owaisi reiterated his allegations that PM Modi has pushed Muslims out of the country’s politics since his government came to power.

He said that if Muslims want to ensure their place in politics, they should have their own political leadership.