Owner of south Mumbai’s Muchchad Panwala held in drugs case
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of city’s famous paan vendor Muchchad Panwala, on Tuesday morning after 500 grams of curated marijuana was allegedly found at his warehouse.
NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development. Tiwari was later produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody.
His name cropped up after NCB questioned British national Karan Sejnani, who was arrested for allegedly storing around 195kg of marijuana at his home. NCB officers said that Sejnani had provided Tiwari with curated marijuana, by claiming stating that it was a herbal product.
After arresting Sejnani, the NCB officers also raided the home of two sisters, Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala, and seized 5kg of marijuana and arrested them.
A local court has remanded Sejnani and Furniturewala to NCB’s custody till Wednesay, while Shaista is out on bail.
