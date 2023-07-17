Owners of under-construction hotel booked after two labourers fall to death

LUCKNOW Owners of an under-construction wedding hall in Vrindavan Yojana have been booked after two labourers involved in the construction of the commercial establishment died following a fatal fall from a makeshift lift. The two hotel owners are -- SP Singh and Ravi Wadhwa, said Abhinav, circle officer, PGI police station. Under-construction building (HT Photo)

Police said that a case under section IPC 304A (causing death due to negligence) was registered against the owners of the hotel as they neither provided safety gadgets nor followed safety norms regarding the construction of high-rise buildings. The case was registered based on the complaint made by a labourer’s widow Mansha Devi.

The two victims were identified as -- Yogesh Kumar Mishra (42), of Bambabhan in Gonda district, and Bharatlal Lodhi (42), a resident of Kusmaura village in Nigohan. Another Bihar-based labourer Pappu, who sustained injuries, was taken to PGI Trauma Centre for treatment. They were working on marble flooring in the building when the makeshift lift suddenly broke and fell into a shaft from a height of 30 feet.

The postmortem examination found that head injuries and severe bleeding were the cause of death. They were allegedly working without any safety gear. Pappu claimed that if the gear had been provided, their lives could have been saved.

“On reaching the scene, I was told that the lift by which the labourers and building material were taking up was old and its wire (rope) was rusted. The rope snapped when it was going up,” said Mansha in her complaint and alleged that her husband was not provided timely treatment at a hospital leading to his death.

